IRGC: Mojtaba Khamenei has authorized the military to conduct operations without geographic limits

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a decree granting the country's armed forces the right to conduct operations without geographic limits if necessary.

This was stated by Mohammadreza Naghdi, a senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"With his decree on readiness for operations at any geographic point and in any situation, without restrictions, the Supreme Leader has given the armed forces complete freedom of action to respond to the enemy," he emphasized.

"With this authorization, if the enemy makes the slightest mistake, the armed forces will be able to deliver an adequate response anywhere in the world they deem necessary," Naghdi noted.

Source: Iran International