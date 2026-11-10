 Azerbaijan to tax income margin on bond sales | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan to tax income margin on bond sales

1news Lab16:01 - Today
Azerbaijan to tax income margin on bond sales

The difference between the proceeds from the sale of a bond and its purchase price, along with the costs of the transaction, including commission fees, will become an object of taxation in Azerbaijan under a draft law amending the Tax Code, Report said.

The document is part of the 2027 budget package.

As of Nov. 10, 2026, the object of taxation covers only shares that have been publicly offered and admitted to trading on a regulated market. For such shares, sold on a stock exchange inside Azerbaijan or outside the country, the taxable amount is the difference between the sale value and the purchase value together with other costs incurred.

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