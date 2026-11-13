 Tpe Executive Director Rustam Ismayilov Delivers Speech at UN Climate Conference - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Tpe Executive Director Rustam Ismayilov Delivers Speech at UN Climate Conference - PHOTO

1news Staff10:30 - Today
Tpe Executive Director Rustam Ismayilov Delivers Speech at UN Climate Conference - PHOTO

Rustam Ismayilov, Executive Director of engineering company tpe and President of Caspian Business Hub, delivered a speech at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, addressing the topic “Environmental Requirements: A Challenge and an Opportunity for Regional Business”.

During his address, Ismayilov presented an initiative to establish a unified environmental support operator for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the competitiveness of national businesses and safeguarding their economic opportunities as the transition to a green economy gathers pace.

The issue is particularly significant for Azerbaijan, which is currently at an important stage of industrial and infrastructure development.

“2028 could be one of the peak years for demand for engineering, construction and maintenance services. It is therefore essential to develop solutions now that will shape the environmental and economic performance of these projects for decades to come,” Ismayilov said.

He identified the integration of environmental solutions at the earliest stages of infrastructure projects as another key priority. According to expert estimates, applying existing low-carbon technologies during the design and construction phases can reduce emissions across a project’s life cycle by up to 48%, while requiring only minimal additional investment. A comprehensive approach to emissions management throughout the entire project life cycle can deliver reductions of 30–40%.

“As an engineering company, we see several practical areas for action. The first is the use of low-carbon construction materials and the optimisation of their consumption. The second is improving the environmental performance of construction sites through measures such as electrifying machinery, reducing reliance on diesel generators and adopting alternative energy sources. The third is expanding the use of modular construction, which can significantly reduce waste, transport requirements and project delivery times. Finally, digital technologies—including BIM modelling and monitoring systems—make it possible to track resource consumption and manage the carbon footprint,” said the head of tpe.

According to Ismayilov, these measures can already deliver tangible environmental and economic benefits, provided they are implemented consistently by all project participants. “Every major industrial facility depends on dozens of contractors, including construction, installation, transport, engineering and service companies. We estimate that local SMEs account for up to 40% of the works, goods and services delivered within major infrastructure projects,” he said.

Ismayilov noted that failure to meet ESG requirements could prevent national contractors from accessing major contracts, even when they have the necessary professional expertise.

“Our task is not to lower standards, but to make compliance with them economically viable,” the tpe Executive Director emphasised.

To address this challenge, Ismayilov proposed establishing a unified environmental support operator serving a group of independent SMEs. The model would pool the expertise, technology and organisational resources required to meet environmental requirements.

The operator would provide participating companies with access to shared infrastructure and services. These could include the development of common environmental management methodologies, specialised consultancy and training, digital monitoring tools, assistance with ESG reporting and audits, and support for the adoption of low-carbon technologies. Pooling these services would allow costs to be shared among participants and reduce the financial burden on individual businesses.

The initiative is intended to benefit all market participants. Local contractors would be better equipped to meet the requirements of major clients; investors would gain access to more transparent and manageable supply chains; and the government would have an additional tool to advance climate objectives while supporting national entrepreneurship.

A pilot project, which Caspian Business Hub plans to launch in 2027, will be a key step in putting the initiative into practice.

“The project is expected to be implemented in cooperation with a group of SMEs. Its results will enable an independent assessment of the proposed model’s environmental and economic effectiveness. If the model proves successful, the approach is expected to be scaled up in 2028, first across Azerbaijan and subsequently in other countries of the Caspian region,” Ismayilov said.

Concluding his address, Ismayilov invited representatives of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and SOCAR to join the initiative and take part in establishing a working group to develop an environmental support system for the country’s SMEs.

“The success of green industrialisation is measured not only by the number of technologies introduced or the volume of emissions reduced. It also depends on how many national companies are given the opportunity to become part of the new economy. Our goal is to strengthen competitiveness by enabling businesses to meet environmental requirements effectively,” Ismayilov concluded.

Share:
1212

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan did not join three documents adopted by the European Political Community

Opinion

London has become a strategic partner for Baku: what opportunities the declaration with the United Kingdom opens up

Society

Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

In St. Petersburg, a native of Azerbaijan killed his former partner near a women's aid center - VIDEO

Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

It has become known who took over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's scandalous resignation - PHOTO

Sellers in Azerbaijan to be fined for deceiving customers on weight and prices

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Azerbaijan to allocate 68.4 million manats next year to cover the expenses of media structures

In Sabirabad district, a schoolboy nearly killed an acquaintance over a girl

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Latest news

Ex-head of Nvidia summoned to U.S. Senate hearings

Today, 14:12

Sánchez: Spain will be governed from Madrid, not from the U.S. or Israel

Today, 14:08

Trump intends to "resolve the Cuba issue" before the end of his presidential term

Today, 14:05

London has become a strategic partner for Baku: what opportunities the declaration with the United Kingdom opens up

Today, 14:00

Declaration on the key principles of European security adopted in Dublin

Today, 13:58

Paris expects up to 60,000 demonstrators at November 14 protests

Today, 13:55

In St. Petersburg, a native of Azerbaijan killed his former partner near a women's aid center - VIDEO

Today, 13:40

Iceland's prime minister dodges Macron's embrace

Today, 13:20

Azerbaijan did not join three documents adopted by the European Political Community

Today, 13:00

Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

Today, 12:55

It has become known who took over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's scandalous resignation - PHOTO

Today, 12:45

Toyota car explodes in Moscow, driver injured

Today, 12:40

Sellers in Azerbaijan to be fined for deceiving customers on weight and prices

Today, 12:15

Japarov dismisses Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Ukraine amid scandal

Today, 11:55

Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to the Turkish side

Today, 11:17

Sustainable urban development practices discussed at the Türkiye Pavilion during COP31 with the participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Today, 11:15

Ukrainian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

Iran can increase the range of its missiles, IRGC says

Today, 11:00

Gas carrier hits mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 10:53

Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 10:50
All news