Gas carrier hits mine in the Strait of Hormuz

A gas carrier struck a sea mine on Friday while attempting to pass along a route not authorized by Iran in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the press service of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces).

"Several hours ago, a vessel carrying liquefied gas in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, ignoring repeated warnings, attempted to pass along the unauthorized [by Iran] and dangerous southern route of the strait and struck a sea mine, which caused a very powerful explosion," the statement said.

According to the IRGC Navy, the vessel had counted on passing under the cover of American fighter jets.