UFC chief White reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov's scandalous attack on Dvalishvili

UFC chief Dana White has spoken out for the first time about the scandalous attack by Russian Usman Nurmagomedov and his team on Georgian Merab Dvalishvili at a hotel in Abu Dhabi.

"It's absolutely ridiculous and stupid. They're all in jail. That's not the place to be acting reckless," Championship Rounds quoted White as saying on its personal page on the social network X.

On November 11, a scandalous incident occurred at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, when the undefeated reigning PFL lightweight (up to 70 kg) champion, Russian Usman Nurmagomedov, and his team attacked former UFC champion, Georgian Merab Dvalishvili.