Iran can increase the range of its missiles, IRGC says

Iran has significantly improved its missile technology during the conflict with the United States and is capable of increasing the range of its missiles if necessary.

Ali Balali, adviser to the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said this to RIA Novosti.

According to him, the confrontation with Washington allowed Tehran to accumulate experience in developing missiles and drones, to test weapons in combat conditions and to increase their effectiveness.

Balali also spoke about an exhibition in Tehran timed to coincide with the IRGC Aerospace Force Week. It features missiles with a range of 2,000 to 3,500 kilometers, drones with a flight duration of up to 30 hours, air defense systems and carrier rockets capable of placing satellites at an altitude of up to 500 kilometers.

At the same time, according to the adviser, the Iranian military does not set an upper limit on the range of its missiles and is ready to increase it in light of the current situation.

"We have the ability to deliver our weapons to any point or target we determine," Balali said.

Earlier, Tehran stated that for defensive purposes it had limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers. However, amid the conflict with the United States, the Iranian military announced a shift from a defensive doctrine to an offensive one and the lifting of these restrictions.

This was preceded by an order from Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei not to limit retaliatory actions to the geographical boundaries of the region. According to Iranian politicians, this will make it possible to strike, among other targets, American bases in Europe.