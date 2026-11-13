Ukrainian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine - PHOTO

Leading media outlets of Ukraine widely covered the meeting held between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, within the framework of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

As AZERTAC reports, the articles published by Ukrinform, RBC-Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine, Censor, Korrespondent, Trybuna and other news agencies and news portals highlighted the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. It was noted that the meeting discussed opportunities to support important areas of Ukraine's infrastructure and logistics. The presence of Azerbaijani business in Ukraine and the activities of Azerbaijani companies, despite Russia's attacks, were highly appreciated.

The articles also noted that the meeting discussed the difficulties Ukraine has faced in its energy and transport systems during the war. V. Zelenskyy's gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided was emphasized.