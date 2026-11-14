Pashinyan says he sees Armenia in the European Union in 20 years

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that in 20 years he sees the republic as part of the European Union. He shared his vision of the country's future during a speech at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.



"Where do I see Armenia in 20 years. I see Armenia as part of the European Union," Pashinyan said, RIA Novosti reports.



In March 2025, the Armenian parliament passed a law on launching the process of the republic's accession to the EU. The Russian side pointed out at the time that it is impossible to be in the customs unions of the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union at the same time.



Earlier, Vladimir Putin discussed Yerevan's European plans in talks with Pashinyan. The Russian president noted that the adoption of the law on launching the EU accession procedure means a declaration of withdrawal from the EAEU. Moscow also called for holding a referendum in Armenia on this issue as soon as possible.