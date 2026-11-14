Decision reached in the case of Bakhtiyar Dali, accused of attempting to rape a singer's daughter

Bakhtiyar Garashov, known as the millionaire Bakhtiyar Dali and accused of raping a young woman in his own garden, has once again appeared in court.

As Unikal reports, at a hearing in the Sumgayit City Court, a motion to transfer him to house arrest was considered and a final decision was made.

According to the decision, the preventive measure of arrest chosen in his case was left unchanged, and the motion for house arrest was rejected.

Recall that the Sumgayit City Court initially chose a preventive measure of arrest for a term of 4 months with regard to Bakhtiyar Dali, and then, on the basis of a submission by the prosecutor exercising procedural oversight, a decision was made to extend the preventive measure of arrest by 2 months.

Bakhtiyar Dali is accused of attempting to rape a young woman, presumably a singer, in a garden belonging to him.

In the course of the investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office, Bakhtiyar Dali was charged under Article 29.149 (attempted rape) of the Criminal Code, and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen in his case.

It should be noted that 66-year-old Bakhtiyar Dali lived in Russia for many years. By his own account, he was a military engineer.