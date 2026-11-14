Allahshukur Pashazade to take part in international forum in Oman

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will take part in the Muscat Action Plan Forum, which will be held in Oman on November 15-16.

This was reported by the CMO.

It was noted that the Muscat Forum is an international platform aimed at strengthening the role of traditional leaders, representatives of indigenous peoples and religious communities in countering hate speech, preventing genocide, mass atrocities and their incitement.

The event serves as an international venue for the launch and discussion of the global framework program for the implementation of the Muscat Action Plan, adopted by the UN with the active participation of the Sultanate of Oman.

Pashazade will speak at the high-level opening of the Muscat Forum, dedicated to the presentation of the global framework program for the implementation of the Muscat Action Plan.

The CMO chairman will hold a number of bilateral meetings in Oman.

SOURCE: Report