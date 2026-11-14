Pashinyan: The Karabakh conflict hindered Armenia's sovereignty

The Karabakh conflict impeded Armenia's sovereignty, while international diplomacy was a fake.

This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, answering a question from the media about Armenian-Turkish relations, Armenian media report.



The Armenian prime minister, answering questions from experts in Dublin, said that the Karabakh conflict was initially used to prevent Armenia from becoming a truly independent state.



"I was confronted with a reality in which all this international diplomacy is a lie, a fake, to put it frankly," Pashinyan said.



Pashinyan also noted that in 2022 it became obvious that continuing the previous policy threatened Armenia with the loss of its statehood. It was in this context that he explained the decision on mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration.