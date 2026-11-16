First scheduled cargo flight operated between Istanbul and Yerevan - PHOTO

Turkish Cargo, the cargo division of Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines, announced that it operated its first scheduled cargo flight on the Istanbul — Yerevan — Istanbul route on Sunday, reports the specialized aviation portal Aeroportist.

According to the website, this special flight, coordinated by the regional management and the operations team, aims to ensure efficient and reliable cargo transportation between Armenia and Turkey, as well as to expand Turkish Airlines' global logistics network.

Since March, Turkish Airlines has also been operating scheduled passenger flights between Istanbul and Yerevan.