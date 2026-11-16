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EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions

1news Staff15:53 - Today
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EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union has expanded its sanctions lists against Russia, according to a statement by the Council of the EU.

Sanctions were imposed against:

TAIF-NK, a company engaged in the production of petroleum products, as well as NNK's subsidiary, NNK-Oil. In addition, the sanctions list includes NNK-Severnaya Neft, NNK-Sakhalinmorneftegaz, as well as entities linked to Tatneft — Yambuloil, Kalmtatneft, and Tatneft-NAO.

The operator of the gas processing and liquefaction complex under construction in Ust-Luga — the company RusKhimAlyans — and one of its shareholders, RusGazDobycha. The project to build the gas processing and liquefaction complex is being implemented by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha (the operator, RusKhimAlyans, is owned on a parity basis by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha). The project envisages the creation of an integrated complex for the processing and liquefaction of natural gas in the area of the seaport of Ust-Luga. The feedstock for it will be gas from the Nadym-Pur-Taz region. As of the end of June 2026, the complex in Ust-Luga was 80% built.

The payment service YooMoney and several banks. The restrictions affected Unistream Commercial Bank, SPB Bank, Morskoy Bank, Solid Bank, Databank, Snezhinsky Bank, as well as several other credit institutions. In total, 47 Russian banks have been included in the sanctions list. In addition, sanctions were imposed on two non-bank credit institutions — YooMoney and the Petersburg Settlement Center.

The Moscow Refinery, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, and the Omsk Refinery.

The Kirishi Refinery.

The Khabarovsk and Saratov refineries, Orsknefteorgsintez, and the Ilsky and Novoshakhtinsk refineries.

RusKhimAlyans and RusGazDobycha.

Source: TASS

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