Official: Romelu Lukaku announces the end of his career with the Belgium national team

The 33-year-old forward Romelu Lukaku has announced the end of his career with the Belgium national team.

He wrote a touching farewell letter on social media.

"16 years. Over these 16 years I gave the national team everything I could… I experienced, perhaps, the entire spectrum of possible emotions… I had the chance to play with amazing teammates, to whom I will always be grateful. I want to thank them all… I also thank all the coaches — for pushing me forward and trusting me, allowing me to be useful to the team… it was a wonderful journey, and I enjoyed every moment of it.

Thank you to the Belgian fans for the support you gave our team… I am proud to have represented my country at four World Cups and three European Championships…

I will never forget these moments. I have made the decision to end my appearances for the national team — and my heart is at peace. It was amazing. It was great. I am grateful. Thank you," Lukaku wrote on social media.