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Expert Kaseya: Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo cannot be brought under control

1news Staff13:28 - Today
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Expert Kaseya: Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo cannot be brought under control

The outbreak of Ebola fever that began six months ago in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has still not been brought under control.

This was stated by the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Jean Kaseya.

"We are united in the view that the outbreak still poses a serious threat and has still not been brought under control," the SABC radio station quoted him as saying. "If we do not stop this outbreak now, it could become the most severe Ebola epidemic the world has ever faced. Up to 80% of new Ebola cases have been detected outside the lists of contacts, and more than 65% of deaths have occurred outside medical facilities — directly among the population."

According to Kaseya, one of the main problems remains insufficient coordination between the Congolese authorities and international donors. "This is a collective failure," he said.

The Ebola outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, began on May 15 in the DRC and Uganda and became the second largest in the entire history of observations in Africa. Eight Congolese provinces have been affected by the fever. The National Institute of Public Health, part of the DRC's Ministry of Health, reported that "since the beginning of the epidemic in the DRC, a total of 11,376 confirmed cases of the disease have been registered, including 5,568 fatal ones, with a fatality rate of 48.9%." The current Ebola outbreak in the DRC is the 17th. There is no WHO-approved vaccine against the Bundibugyo virus.

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