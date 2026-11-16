Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

At a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, the question was raised about the appropriateness of funding instruction in Russian in Azerbaijan's schools from the state budget.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, this topic was brought up by Member of Parliament Hikmet Mammadov during the discussion of the draft state budget for next year.

According to the lawmaker, about 157,000 students are currently enrolled in the Russian sector of Azerbaijan's schools, while the number of students in the Azerbaijani sector is 1,570,000. At the same time, as Mammadov noted, the state's annual expenditures on educating a single schoolchild reach 2,000 manats.

The deputy drew attention to the fact that the state funds education in Russian, while schools with instruction in English or Chinese are practically absent from the state education system.

In this connection, Mammadov proposed discussing what accounts for the special status of the Russian language in the country's education system and how justified the allocation of budget funds for instruction in this language is. According to him, a similar situation is observed in higher education institutions as well.

The parliamentarian also emphasized that it is precisely the education system that plays an important role in shaping national identity and national ideology.