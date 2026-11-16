 Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

Jamila Sujadinova16:05 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

At a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, the question was raised about the appropriateness of funding instruction in Russian in Azerbaijan's schools from the state budget.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, this topic was brought up by Member of Parliament Hikmet Mammadov during the discussion of the draft state budget for next year.

According to the lawmaker, about 157,000 students are currently enrolled in the Russian sector of Azerbaijan's schools, while the number of students in the Azerbaijani sector is 1,570,000. At the same time, as Mammadov noted, the state's annual expenditures on educating a single schoolchild reach 2,000 manats.

The deputy drew attention to the fact that the state funds education in Russian, while schools with instruction in English or Chinese are practically absent from the state education system.

In this connection, Mammadov proposed discussing what accounts for the special status of the Russian language in the country's education system and how justified the allocation of budget funds for instruction in this language is. According to him, a similar situation is observed in higher education institutions as well.

The parliamentarian also emphasized that it is precisely the education system that plays an important role in shaping national identity and national ideology.

Share:
299

In focus

Opinion

Budget 2027: economic transformation, export ambitions and investment priorities

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Politics

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

President's Diary

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

Society

Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

Meat prices have risen in Azerbaijan

Jony is considering moving out of Russia

Case of Azerbaijani serviceman who ended up in Armenia sent to court

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Two brothers who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced: their mother received 10 years of probation

Putin pardons Lerchek

Latest news

167 cybercrime suspects detained in Turkey

Today, 16:17

Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

Today, 16:05

Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

Today, 15:55

EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions

Today, 15:53

Betrayal, spy scandal, and resignation: what is happening around Nvidia's CEO

Today, 15:50

Budget 2027: economic transformation, export ambitions and investment priorities

Today, 15:36

Meat prices have risen in Azerbaijan

Today, 15:18

Jony is considering moving out of Russia

Today, 15:07

Kazimov: exchange rate to stay main anchor of macroeconomic stability in 2027

Today, 14:43

He went home, leaving people at a height of 36 meters: Incident on a Ferris wheel in Australia

Today, 14:35

Official: Romelu Lukaku announces the end of his career with the Belgium national team

Today, 14:32

The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

Today, 13:53

Azerbaijan to tighten liability for illegal seizure of Caspian coastal lands

Today, 13:50

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Today, 13:48

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:45

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

Today, 13:40

Case of Azerbaijani serviceman who ended up in Armenia sent to court

Today, 13:37

Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

Today, 13:35

Expert Kaseya: Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo cannot be brought under control

Today, 13:28

President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's Code on Civil Service

Today, 13:25
All news