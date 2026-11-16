He went home, leaving people at a height of 36 meters: Incident on a Ferris wheel in Australia

Two people were stranded at a height of 36 meters on the SkyVista Ferris wheel at an amusement park in the Australian city of Perth.

This was reported on Sunday by the 9News television channel.

According to the channel, the incident occurred an hour before the ride's official closing time. The Ferris wheel operator left the premises and turned off the lights, which forced the people left on the wheel to use their phone flashlights to attract attention.

As the channel reported, the visitors spent more than an hour and a half at a height of 36 meters, after which park employees returned and helped them get down.

Source: TASS