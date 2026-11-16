Betrayal, spy scandal, and resignation: what is happening around Nvidia's CEO

One of the most influential leaders in the global technology industry unexpectedly left the company he had headed for more than 30 years.

The story surrounding Jensen Huang, co-founder and former CEO of Nvidia, began with reports of his alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of ties to Chinese intelligence. But the story did not end there. As Nvidia tries to stabilize the situation and find a new leader, more details continue to emerge. Here is a look at how events unfolded and the consequences they brought to one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

The board of directors launched an independent investigation.

First, the board formed a special committee of independent members to review the available information and assess potential risks to the company and U.S. national security. In its initial statement, Nvidia emphasized that it had no reason to believe corporate secrets or national security interests had already been compromised.

On November 10, it became known that the independent directors had retained the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a full investigation. The effort is being led by former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Joon H. Kim.

The situation thus moved beyond the executive's personal life, as the review now covers the circumstances of his contacts with representatives of Megaspeed, the nature of those business relationships, and possible implications for Nvidia's corporate governance.

Reports of other extramarital relationships surfaced.

While the board examined Huang's relationship with the Chinese businesswoman, new reports appeared in U.S. media.

On November 11, The New York Times reported on an alleged relationship between Huang and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reportedly reported directly to him. The newspaper cited five former and current company employees. The article also claimed that Huang and Powell displayed affection during an Nvidia conference in San Jose in March 2026. Neither Huang, Powell, nor company representatives have publicly confirmed the reports.

Nevertheless, on November 12, Reuters reported another alleged intimate relationship between the former executive and an Nvidia employee. The agency cited two sources familiar with the situation but did not name the woman. It was against the backdrop of these reports that pressure over his continued leadership of the company intensified significantly.

Huang left Nvidia after 33 years at the helm.

On November 12, Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation from his positions as president, CEO, and board member. The decision took effect immediately.

Huang had led the company since its founding in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. During that time, Nvidia evolved from a graphics processor maker into one of the leading suppliers of hardware solutions for artificial intelligence.

The company's official statement did not cite a specific reason for the entrepreneur's departure, limiting itself to thanks for his many years of contribution to the business and the technology sector.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has worked at the company since 2013, was named interim leader. She retained the CFO role while assuming the duties of CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

In addition, the board appointed a separate chairman for the first time. The role went to Harvey C. Jones, an entrepreneur and investor who has served on Nvidia's board since 1993.

The scandal affected not only Nvidia but also U.S. national security questions.

One of the most serious consequences has been questions about the possible influence of the executive's personal contacts on U.S. export control policy.

The company holds a key position in the global market for AI accelerators. Its products are used by major technology corporations, cloud platforms, and research laboratories. Against this backdrop, Huang's possible contacts with a person suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for China have raised concerns in Washington.

On November 12, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the Department of Justice has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang collaborated with the Chinese government. He confirmed that the FBI is examining the relevant reports.

President Donald Trump also commented on the situation. He said he had spoken with Huang and called him "a decent man," but stressed that the final assessment depends on whether suspicions about the woman are confirmed.

At the same time, U.S. lawmakers have begun demanding additional clarification on Nvidia's compliance with export restrictions and possible company ties to organizations under investigation. Particular attention has focused on the situation surrounding Megaspeed. Singaporean authorities previously investigated the company's activities and examined possible violations in equipment shipments. The Singaporean side clarified that its investigation did not involve espionage.

China, for its part, rejected accusations of attempting to use personal relationships to gain access to U.S. technological developments.

Nvidia shares came under pressure.

The leadership crisis coincided with a period of significant volatility in the stock market. On November 12, after the announcement of Huang's departure, Nvidia shares closed the trading session down 4.3%. The decline was much sharper at the opening but later partially recovered.

According to Reuters, as of November 13, the company's share price was more than 30% below the record closing level set on October 6. Nvidia's market capitalization has fallen by more than $1.8 trillion over that period.

It is important to note that the decline began before the public announcement of the resignation and reflected not only the scandal but also broader market factors. For investors, Huang's departure added another layer of uncertainty. The entrepreneur had for decades set Nvidia's strategic direction, personally presented key developments, and helped shape the company's partner ecosystem.

Therefore, the question of whether Nvidia can maintain its previous pace of development without its founder has become one of the market's central concerns.

The board began searching for a successor, and Arm's head emerged as a candidate.

After Huang's resignation, Nvidia began the search for a permanent CEO. On November 13, the Financial Times reported that the company's board had approached Rene Haas, head of British chipmaker Arm, as one possible successor.

Haas is well known to Nvidia: before joining Arm, he worked at the company for seven years in senior roles overseeing computing products.

However, Nvidia quickly clarified that it has not yet held formal contacts with potential candidates. The board called discussion of specific names premature and said it is in the process of selecting an external firm to conduct the search for a new leader.

On November 15, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia should consider candidates from outside the organization. In his view, the circumstances of Huang's departure require major changes in leadership and corporate structure.

Bessent also called on the board and retained counsel to provide answers within ten days to questions about the corporate culture of export control compliance.

Employees, investors, and Elon Musk called for Huang's return.

Despite the resignation, part of the technology community disagreed with the board's decision.

On November 14, it emerged that a large-scale campaign in support of returning Jensen Huang as CEO had been launched. An open letter addressed to Nvidia's board was signed by representatives of the technology industry, company employees, former employees, and shareholders.

According to TechCrunch, the appeal had gathered more than 115,000 signatures by Saturday. Among the most prominent supporters are Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator head Garry Tan, and Replit CEO Amjad Masad.

The letter's authors argue that the decision on Huang's departure was made without sufficient transparency and are demanding his reinstatement pending an independent investigation.

They also insist on an objective review of the circumstances and the provision of more detailed information to shareholders about the reasons for the personnel decision.

Current Nvidia employees are also among the signatories. According to the campaign organizers, thousands of the company's active employees have backed the initiative.

Huang is considering a possible return.

On November 15, the Financial Times reported that Jensen Huang has discussed with his confidants the possibility of returning as Nvidia's CEO.

According to the publication, his allies in Silicon Valley are forming a special group that intends to seek a reversal of the board's decision. They also plan to secure support from U.S. administration officials.

One supporter told the Financial Times that the initiative has Huang's backing.

However, a possible return faces serious obstacles. In particular, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has advocated for an external candidate and called for a major overhaul of leadership.

In addition, Nvidia's independent board investigation has not yet concluded. The mere discussion of a return does not mean the company is prepared to revisit its decision.

Nvidia prepares for its first earnings report since the founder's resignation.

The next major test for the company will be the release of financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, scheduled for November 17 after the close of the U.S. stock market.

This will be Nvidia's first major financial report since Huang's departure, so investor attention will focus not only on revenue and profit figures but also on statements from the new leadership.

The company had previously forecast quarterly revenue of approximately $108 billion. Market expectations were somewhat higher.

Interim CEO Colette Kress also addressed employees, acknowledging that the company is going through an exceptionally difficult period. She thanked the team for its professionalism and urged continued work, emphasizing that employees remain Nvidia's greatest strength.

A general meeting with staff is scheduled for November 18. It is expected that further company plans will be discussed in greater detail.

As Nvidia attempts to manage the consequences of one of the largest leadership crises in its history, several questions remain open. Will the investigation conclude without new accusations, who will become the permanent CEO, and will Jensen Huang truly be able to return to the company he built more than three decades ago?