Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

Religious figures, persons who have accepted the citizenship of another state and (or) have obligations to other states, as well as persons who, due to illnesses, the list of which is determined by a body (structure) established by the relevant executive authority, are unfit to serve in state bodies, will not be able to hold positions in the civil service.

As APA reports, this is reflected in the Code on Civil Service, the decree on the application of which was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Law "On Civil Service" that has been in effect until now, a person cannot be accepted into the civil service in the following cases:

- if it has been confirmed by a court decision that has entered into force that the person is incapable or has limited capacity;

- if his or her conviction has not been expunged or lifted;

- if he or she is in close kinship or affinity (spouses, their parents, brothers, sisters, children) with a civil servant under whose direct subordination or control he or she is to work;

- if there is a court decision that has entered into legal force on the application of compulsory medical measures against him or her;

- in other cases established by legislation.

According to the new code, the following persons will not be able to hold a civil service position:

- persons who have accepted the citizenship of another state and (or) have obligations to other states;

- persons whose incapacity or limited capacity has been confirmed by a court decision that has entered into legal force;

- persons whose conviction has not been expunged or lifted;

- persons against whom there is a court decision that has entered into legal force on the application of compulsory medical measures;

- persons who, due to illnesses, the list of which is established by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, are unfit to serve in state bodies;

- persons whose civil service was terminated in connection with the failure to perform or improper performance of official functions and duties or with the failure to observe established restrictions (within 6 months);

- religious figures.

Let us note that, as in the Law "On Civil Service," the project of the Code on Civil Service retains the age restriction related to the age of 65.