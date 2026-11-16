 Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

1news Staff13:35 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

Religious figures, persons who have accepted the citizenship of another state and (or) have obligations to other states, as well as persons who, due to illnesses, the list of which is determined by a body (structure) established by the relevant executive authority, are unfit to serve in state bodies, will not be able to hold positions in the civil service.

As APA reports, this is reflected in the Code on Civil Service, the decree on the application of which was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Law "On Civil Service" that has been in effect until now, a person cannot be accepted into the civil service in the following cases:

- if it has been confirmed by a court decision that has entered into force that the person is incapable or has limited capacity;
- if his or her conviction has not been expunged or lifted;
- if he or she is in close kinship or affinity (spouses, their parents, brothers, sisters, children) with a civil servant under whose direct subordination or control he or she is to work;
- if there is a court decision that has entered into legal force on the application of compulsory medical measures against him or her;
- in other cases established by legislation.

According to the new code, the following persons will not be able to hold a civil service position:

- persons who have accepted the citizenship of another state and (or) have obligations to other states;
- persons whose incapacity or limited capacity has been confirmed by a court decision that has entered into legal force;
- persons whose conviction has not been expunged or lifted;
- persons against whom there is a court decision that has entered into legal force on the application of compulsory medical measures;
- persons who, due to illnesses, the list of which is established by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, are unfit to serve in state bodies;
- persons whose civil service was terminated in connection with the failure to perform or improper performance of official functions and duties or with the failure to observe established restrictions (within 6 months);
- religious figures.

Let us note that, as in the Law "On Civil Service," the project of the Code on Civil Service retains the age restriction related to the age of 65.

Share:
368

In focus

President's Diary

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Politics

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

World

AZAL to change the schedule of flights from Baku to Istanbul

Politics

The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

President Ilham Aliyev answered an unusual question from a journalist at COP31 - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Palestine

Latest news

The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

Today, 13:53

Azerbaijan to tighten liability for illegal seizure of Caspian coastal lands

Today, 13:50

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Today, 13:48

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:45

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

Today, 13:40

Case of Azerbaijani serviceman who ended up in Armenia sent to court

Today, 13:37

Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

Today, 13:35

Expert Kaseya: Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo cannot be brought under control

Today, 13:28

President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's Code on Civil Service

Today, 13:25

President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Azerbaijan's Labor Code

Today, 13:20

Mikayil Jabbarov names the main tasks of Azerbaijan's economy

Today, 13:10

Technical failure in U.S. aviation becomes the largest in 35 years

Today, 13:00

Minister: Azerbaijan's economic dependence on the oil and gas sector is declining

Today, 12:40

First scheduled cargo flight operated between Istanbul and Yerevan - PHOTO

Today, 12:30

EU plans sanctions against nearly 137 individuals and entities linked to Russia

Today, 12:25

Azerbaijan to allocate 5.4 billion manats to education and science in 2027

Today, 12:20

Netanyahu's social media account targeted by cyberattacks

Today, 12:15

Telegram blocked in Jordan

Today, 12:05

Glenn Close receives first Oscar for a film career spanning more than 50 years - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Alain Delon's former partner accuses the actor of abuse and describes how he broke her nose

Today, 11:31
All news