Armenia's ruling parliamentary majority has refused to include on the agenda of the National Assembly's sittings the question of the country's democratic regression, raised by the opposition faction of the "Armenia" bloc.

As news.am reports, the corresponding issue was discussed at the parliamentary sitting on November 17.

The initiative was presented by Lilit Galstyan, a deputy from the "Armenia" bloc and chair of the standing parliamentary committee on the protection of human rights and public affairs. According to her, the faction is concerned about the state of democracy in the country, the situation with the protection of human rights, and cases of political persecution.

In her speech, Galstyan touched upon the issues of the independence of the judicial system, the application of preventive measures, ensuring the right to a fair trial, as well as freedom of speech and assembly. The deputy presented the opposition's assessments on each of these areas.

However, representatives of the ruling "Civil Contract" party, which holds the parliamentary majority, did not support the initiative. As a result, the proposal to include the draft statement on the agenda of the National Assembly's sittings was rejected.

The issue of democratic standards in Armenia has escalated amid the intensification of the political confrontation between Nikol Pashinyan's ruling party and the opposition. Opposition forces accuse the authorities of using the law enforcement and judicial systems to pressure political opponents, of restricting freedom of speech and assembly, and of the excessive use of pretrial detention.

Particular criticism has been caused by the criminal prosecutions of a number of opposition politicians, activists, and representatives of the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church. In the run-up to the parliamentary elections on June 7, 2026, these contradictions have intensified. The international human rights organization Freedom House has also drawn attention to the unequal application of legislation on calls for violence with respect to representatives of the authorities and their critics.