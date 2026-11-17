The first meeting of the Armenian-Russian working group to discuss issues related to the functioning of the Armenian railway, which is under the concession of the South Caucasus Railway (a subsidiary of Russian Railways - ed.), is taking place in Yerevan.

The discussion between representatives of the two countries is being held at the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure behind closed doors, without the participation of the press, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The working group was created in October for a period of 3 months to resolve issues related to the functioning of the railway. On the Armenian side, it is headed by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Ivanyan. From the Russian side, it includes Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Alexey Shilo and Deputy General Director of OJSC "Russian Railways" Vyacheslav Pavlovsky.

Recall that the topic of the expediency of the concession agreement with OJSC "Russian Railways" (which manages Armenia's railway through its subsidiary, the South Caucasus Railway) was first raised in February 2026, when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan voiced the thesis that Russian management of the railways deprives Armenia of strategic positions and competitive advantages. Later, he proposed that Moscow consider the possibility of transferring the concession to a friendly third country, naming, among the potential options, Kazakhstan in particular.

In October, during a visit to Yerevan, the head of Russian Railways (RZD) Oleg Belozerov stated that the Russian side is open to dialogue with the Armenian government and to a joint assessment of the effectiveness of the concession agreement.