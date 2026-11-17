Milli Majlis deputy Gunay Agamaly has proposed introducing public transportation fare discounts for students of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

As Report informs, she came forward with this initiative at today's plenary session of parliament during the discussion of the 2027 state budget.

According to the deputy, daily transportation expenses create an additional financial burden for students, especially for young people from low-income families and the regions.

"The introduction of such benefits will not only strengthen the social protection of students but will also have a positive impact on family budgets. I consider it appropriate for the relevant state bodies to study the financial possibilities and mechanisms for implementing this initiative and to prepare corresponding proposals," Agamaly emphasized.