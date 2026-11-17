U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know, but I would do it if there were such an opportunity," Trump said in Manila, answering a journalist's question about the prospects of a separate meeting with Putin.

As a reminder, the leaders of Russia, China and the United States – Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump – will hold a meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which will take place in Shenzhen (China) on November 18-19.