Ilham Aliyev approves two documents on cooperation with Uzbekistan
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved two documents on cooperation with Uzbekistan.
According to Report, the head of state signed the relevant laws.
These are the Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of pension provision and the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the two countries.
The agreements were signed on August 23, 2026, in Tashkent.
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