The resignation of Mongolian Defense Minister Dambyn Batlut is not being accepted in the interests of the country's external and internal security.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Mongolian government, Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.

"The government continues to work as usual. Yesterday, the president of Mongolia announced his resignation in order to defend his honor as an ordinary citizen. As prime minister, I respect this courageous decision. Following his example, the head of the government administration, Battumuriin Enkhbayar, and the deputy minister of justice and internal affairs, Demberelzeren Munkh-Erdene, who had previously announced their resignations, are also stepping down voluntarily in order to be investigated as private individuals. Their resignations will be discussed in parliament today. But the defense sector cannot be left without a leader. That is why today I did not accept the resignation of Defense Minister Dambyn Batlut in the interests of the country's external and internal security," the head of the cabinet said.

Earlier, the former mayor of Ulaanbaatar and former minister of justice and internal affairs of Mongolia, Khishgeegiin Nyambaatar, accused the country's president and a number of officials on social networks of receiving bribes amounting to $110 million from the Bodi International group of companies for winning the tender to build a railway from the Tavantolgoi coal deposit to the Gashuunsukhait border crossing on the border with China. In this connection, the parliamentary faction of Mongolia's leading opposition force — the Democratic Party — demanded the resignation of the president and other high-ranking officials whose names appear in the former mayor's accusations.

"All contracts on the railway to Gashuunsukhait will be made public. Hearings will be held on this issue. We will set a deadline for law enforcement agencies to investigate all high-ranking officials involved in this road and the agreement with the Bodi International company, as well as members of the National Security Council who held state positions at the time and made decisions. The investigation must take place without any interference. That is precisely why the head of state resigned of his own free will. Following this example, the remaining politicians must also be subjected to investigation, regardless of party affiliation. No one has the right to hide behind parliamentary immunity," Nyam-Osoryn Uchral added.

Source: TASS