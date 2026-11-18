The process of normalizing relations with Armenia, post-conflict reconstruction of the region, and the risks of escalation in the Middle East and Eastern Europe became the key topics of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Germany, Jeyhun Bayramov and Johann Wadephul, in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, the Azerbaijani minister spoke about this at a briefing following the meeting.

Bayramov specified that he had informed his German counterpart about the situation following the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, the outcomes of the Washington meeting, the progress of the return of the population to the liberated lands, and the problem of the mine threat.

"We also discussed the risk factors of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, once again confirming the need to consolidate efforts for their peaceful, diplomatic resolution," the head of the Foreign Ministry stated.