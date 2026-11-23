Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, which next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, are built on a solid foundation and are developing successfully.

This was stated by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"Over the past period, numerous documents have been signed and adopted between our countries. Among them, I would particularly like to note the declaration on partnership adopted by the heads of the two states. And in 2020, our bilateral relations of strategic partnership received special confirmation," Bayramov said.

According to him, 65 documents covering various fields are currently in effect between Azerbaijan and Italy. About 20 more documents are under consideration by the parties, and their adoption and signing are expected in the near future.

The minister also drew attention to the positive development of interparliamentary ties. He reported that representative friendship groups operate in the parliaments of both countries, between which regular meetings and mutual visits are organized: "During 2026, it is also planned to host a delegation of the Italian parliament in Azerbaijan."

He noted the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy on international platforms. In this regard, interaction within the framework of the UN and its structures, the European Union, NATO and other international platforms was mentioned.

Bayramov reported that the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, in particular trade ties, occupied a special place in today's talks.

"Italy is the number one trading partner for our country in terms of trade turnover. In 2025, trade turnover between our countries amounted to $12 billion. And in the first nine months of 2026, this figure has already exceeded $9 billion," the minister emphasized.

According to him, various Italian companies are registered in Azerbaijan, and about 120 of them are currently active.

Gafar Agayev