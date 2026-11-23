The United States will not be able to leave the region without paying for the damage inflicted on Iran.

This was stated by Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of Iran's Majlis (unicameral parliament).

"The notion that America, after inflicting damage on Iran, will be able to leave the region without paying for it is certainly mistaken," the Iranian agency Tasnim quoted him as saying.

According to Azizi, Iran today possesses a force capable of making the United States and Israel regret their actions, and if they again make a miscalculation, the process of their destruction and flight from the region will accelerate.