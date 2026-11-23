President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the laws "On Environmental Protection" and "On Environmental Impact Assessment."

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, environmental impact assessment reports will be made public.

Industrial environmental monitoring will be considered a system for observing and studying changes occurring in the environment as a result of the impact of economic activity.

Nature users (legal entities engaged in activities for which an environmental impact assessment is required in accordance with the law "On Environmental Impact Assessment") must carry out industrial environmental monitoring.

In accordance with the law "On Ensuring the Uniformity of Measurements," the type of measuring instruments used in industrial environmental monitoring must be approved, and the instruments themselves must undergo verification.

The annual report on the results of industrial environmental monitoring will be submitted to the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, in accordance with the form established by the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, no later than February 1 of the following year.