The "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic on Military-Technical Cooperation" has been approved.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the agreement signed on September 30, 2026, in the city of Baku has been approved.

After the agreement enters into force, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry is to ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to send the Government of the Czech Republic a notification on the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.