Karabakh head coach Gurban Gurbanov highly praised the atmosphere at the stadium in Ganja after the Round 12 match of Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League against Kapaz.

As 1news.az reports, the specialist said this at the post-match press conference.

"I want to thank the hosts for the football atmosphere in Ganja. We felt like we were at a European stadium. I also thank my players. They really played very well. Kapaz did not want to lose. All teams always prepare seriously for matches against us. This speaks to the strength of Karabakh. We must work even better and more responsibly. We cannot take a step back. We will become stronger," Gurbanov said.

The coach also noted the high culture of the fans at the Ganja City Stadium.

"It was very difficult to play in such an atmosphere. The fans behaved very decently. On the field we did not hear any insults or obscene expressions. Attendance records have always been set at this arena. Especially many spectators gather for matches against Karabakh," he emphasized.

To recall, the meeting between Kapaz and Karabakh ended in a goalless draw.