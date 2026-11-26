The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan will be closed from November 26 to 27 in connection with the celebration of Thanksgiving Day.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated on the diplomatic mission's page on the social network X.

"The U.S. Embassy in Baku will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, in connection with the celebration of Thanksgiving Day. We congratulate everyone on the holiday," the embassy's message says.