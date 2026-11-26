The Armenian government has approved a draft shareholders' agreement on the establishment of TRIPP Development Company CJSC, which will be signed between the republic's cabinet and the American company TRIPP Development Company (TDC) US.

According to the decision, Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure has been granted the authority to conclude this agreement on behalf of the government.

The company is being created within the framework agreement on Armenian-American strategic cooperation on the project "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP). The document was signed on June 1, 2026, in Washington and on June 4 in Yerevan, ratified on October 28, and entered into force on November 11.

The shareholders' agreement will specify the powers of the parties, their relations, and the particularities of exercising the rights certified by the shares.

The TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) provides for the creation of a strategic transit corridor through Armenia's Syunik region. It is emphasized that it will operate exclusively within Armenian jurisdiction and does not affect the country's sovereignty.

Under the project, Armenia will grant the United States exclusive long-term rights for up to 99 years to develop the route, through which Azerbaijan expects to establish a land connection with Nakhchivan. The project provides for the creation of a company with a controlling U.S. stake, while Armenia retains control mechanisms on matters of principle. At the first stage, the United States is offered a 74% stake and Armenia 26%, with the possibility of increasing Armenia's share to 49% if the agreement is extended.

On May 26, during a short visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Yerevan, Armenia and the United States initialed the above-mentioned framework agreement, and in early June they signed it.

Source: Sputnik Armenia