U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated the importance of a speedy settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and of preventing it from expanding.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that deliberately or inadvertently lead to an expansion of the war, as well as the importance of securing a peaceful settlement as soon as possible," says a joint statement by Trump and Rutte, distributed by the White House following their meeting at the Mar-a-Lago residence in the state of Florida, which took place on November 25.

As noted in the document, "the meeting was very fruitful, the main topics were the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran." The American leader and the NATO secretary general also called the meeting "excellent."

"In addition, we talked about the importance of further increasing defense spending and capital investment in our industrial base in the United States and in all NATO countries," they specified.