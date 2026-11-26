Neuralink, the company founded by Elon Musk, has received approval to move to a new stage of research into implants placed in the human brain.

"We have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to launch LINK, the first pivotal clinical trial in the United States of an implantable brain-computer interface. The goal of the study is to assess the safety and effectiveness of the use of the Neuralink brain-computer interface by patients with severe paralysis caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis," says a statement published on the company's website.

As noted, the study will be based on the results of early clinical trials underway in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, during which more than 30 participants with implants have "used the brain-computer interface for thousands of hours." "Approval of the LINK pivotal study was an important step toward bringing implantable brain-computer interface technology to market, which is intended to help people with severe neurological diseases regain the ability to act independently and expand access to communication," the company believes.

Musk previously stated that Neuralink's neural implants will in the future be able to restore paralyzed people's ability to walk and use their hands.