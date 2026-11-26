Last night in the Gaza Strip, a high-ranking Hamas member, Khaled Abu Nada, who headed the economic department of the organization's Politburo, was eliminated.

This was stated in a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

According to media reports, Abu Nada also held the position of director general of the Ministry of Education in the Hamas government.

The statement by the Israeli leaders also notes that over the past month, about 80 militants of the organization have been eliminated in the Gaza Strip.

"No terrorist is immune, and none of the Hamas leaders will be able to escape retribution. We will continue to pursue our enemies and protect the security of Israel's citizens," the statement emphasizes.