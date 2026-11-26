Lukoil's decision to leave the international market was driven by political factors rather than the company's own wishes, the company's founder, Vagit Alekperov, said in an interview with IS "Vesti."

In his opinion, Lukoil has every chance of returning to the international market.

"Lukoil did not make the decision to leave the international market on its own. These so-called facts are more political. It is pushing us to leave the international market. Although we are not drawing the curtain tightly shut, we still hope to return there," Alekperov said.

Source: Interfax