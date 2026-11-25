German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has acknowledged Germany's crisis situation.

"We no longer have the money for everything. All of us here will have to give up some cherished ideas," Der Tagesspiegel quotes him as saying.

Earlier, Sevim Dagdelen, foreign policy expert of the party "For Social Justice and a Reasonable Economy," stated that instead of supporting his own citizens, Merz continues to allocate billions in aid to Ukraine, damaging the German economy.