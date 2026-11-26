Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump two weeks ago, said that he could not approve the measures proposed by Washington for the Gaza Strip because he heads a transitional government.

This was reported by Axios, citing sources.

At the same time, Netanyahu noted that there were no obstacles for him to start a war with Iran. "This argument does not hold up to scrutiny," said a source directly familiar with the course of the negotiations.

Against the backdrop of discussions about Israel's future policy, special envoy and son-in-law of the U.S. president Jared Kushner, in an interview with MDB Meets, called on the country to abandon its belligerent attitude and pay more attention to economic diplomacy.

"I think Israel really should focus on getting rid of the persistent wartime mindset. In my view, it needs to pay attention to economic diplomacy. Look, for example, at the Saudis or the Emiratis. They come to Washington, bring 100 businessmen and make deals. I believe Israel has a strong economy and amazing technology. We need to start understanding what the benefit of partnership with Israel is," Kushner noted.