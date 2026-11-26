Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-running legal dispute over the French winery Chateau Miraval out of court.

According to People, representatives of the former couple confirmed on Nov. 25 that an agreement had been reached.

"We have settled the dispute out of court in the interests of our family and do not intend to comment further," a joint statement from the actors' representatives said.

The conflict over the winery began in 2021, when A. Jolie sold her stake in the business. In February 2022, B. Pitt filed a lawsuit claiming that the former spouses had agreed not to sell their stakes without mutual consent.

In response, A. Jolie filed a countersuit, disputing that any such agreement existed. During the proceedings her accusations against her former husband over an alleged incident aboard a private plane in 2016 also became public. Pitt denied the accusations of violence.

Chateau Miraval is in the French region of Provence. Brad Pitt and Jolie bought the estate in 2008 and held their wedding there in 2014.

The former spouses announced their separation in 2016, and the divorce proceedings were finally completed in December 2024. The property dispute over the winery, however, continued even after the official divorce.

The terms of the settlement are not being disclosed.

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