In Egypt's Giza governorate, a tanker truck carrying petroleum products veered off the road, crashed into an obstacle, and exploded. At least 21 people were killed in the incident, and 15 more were injured.

As CNN reports, citing Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population, the fire occurred above Tunnel No. 10 in the Warraq area of Imbaba, near Cairo's ring road.

According to the ministry, 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The injured were taken to three hospitals.

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum reported that the tanker truck, which was in private operation, veered off the road and collided with an obstacle, after which the explosion occurred.

The Ministry of Health specified that the death toll is preliminary. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide medical assistance to the injured.