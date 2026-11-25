Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović confirmed that he expects to visit Azerbaijan in 2027, noting the friendly nature of relations between the two countries.

The Montenegrin leader made the statement to Report on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels.

"Our prime minister was already in Azerbaijan yesterday. He had an excellent meeting with the country's President Ilham Aliyev. I am also looking forward to my visit next year. Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us," he said.

Note that Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić was on a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 23-25. During the talks with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the expansion of economic cooperation was discussed, including in the areas of investment, energy, and infrastructure.

Special attention was paid to Azerbaijani investments in Montenegro, including the prospects for expanding projects already underway. Among the specific initiatives is Montenegro's introduction in 2027 of an electronic visa system for Azerbaijani citizens, which should simplify mutual travel.