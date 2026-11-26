The British Ministry of Defense has called on veterans to prepare for conscription into war, and has also invited them to take part in military exercises.

This has happened for the first time since the Cold War, The Telegraph newspaper writes.

"For the first time since the Cold War, letters have been sent to about 100,000 strategic reserve service members inviting them to volunteer to take part in exercises, such as NATO's flagship Steadfast Defender exercise next spring," the article says.

According to the newspaper, the letters were received by strategic reservists — veterans who recently left the army and who are still obliged to be called up in exceptional circumstances. In addition, they were asked to update their contact details and provide information about their current work and skills.

The Ministry of Defense explained this as a "practical step to strengthen readiness and deterrence," The Telegraph writes.