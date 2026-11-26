In a cyberattack on 1Password, the largest password manager, hackers managed to steal some users' personal data.

This was reported on the company's website.

1Password explained that the attackers gained access to an employee's corporate GitHub account, which stored source code. The hackers used this employee's access to inject malicious code into the company's internal servers. This allowed the attackers to obtain some data about 1Password customers, including their names and email addresses used to log into accounts, as well as information about the date the 1Password account was created and the time of users' last login.

The company emphasized that the hackers were unable to gain access to customers' vaults, where their passwords are stored. It is noted that the attackers do not have access to customer account passwords or their secret keys, which are used to encrypt passwords. In addition, 1Password's apps and extensions were not affected during the incident.