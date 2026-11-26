Iran may become the first state to receive participant status in the "CIS+" format.

At present, this issue is under consideration.

This was stated by CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev in an interview with TASS.

According to Lebedev, Tehran's interest in cooperating with the CIS in the new format was voiced by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Commonwealth summit held on October 9 in Avaza, Turkmenistan. The initiative sparked interest among the CIS countries and received predominantly positive assessments.

"Right now the issue of granting such a format to Iran as the first state is being decided," the Commonwealth's secretary general noted.

Let us note that the "CIS+" format is intended to expand the Commonwealth's interaction with third countries interested in cooperation with the organization, without their joining the CIS as full members.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was created on December 8, 1991, after the signing of the Belovezha Accords by the leaders of Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. On December 21 of the same year, in Alma-Ata, eight more former Soviet republics joined the agreement on the creation of the CIS. The main areas of the Commonwealth's activity are the development of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in the sphere of security. The headquarters of the CIS Executive Committee is located in Minsk.