A fan who came to Azerbaijan from Russia for the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Sabah and Barcelona in Baku died at the stadium.

As 1news.az reports citing Teleqraf, the incident occurred in the second half of the game at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Anton Aleksandrovich Petrishchev (born 1987), a resident of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory who was watching the game from the stands, suddenly felt unwell. He died right at the stadium.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the morgue for examination.

According to a preliminary version, the cause of the fan's death was heart failure.

An investigation is underway into the incident.