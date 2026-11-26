Iranian citizens detained at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for using forged passports have been arrested.

According to information obtained by Qafqazinfo, it was established that Andrei Popescu (born in 1992) and Elena Popescu (born in 1995), who presented themselves as citizens of Romania, are in fact citizens of Iran.

A criminal case was opened against them under Article 318.2 of the Criminal Code.

It turned out that the couple, who are citizens of Iran, paid 22,000 euros for forged Romanian passports and changed their first and last names to Andrei and Elena Popescu. Using these documents, they arrived in Azerbaijan, hoping to move from there to one of the European countries.

Both flew to Baku from Iran, but were detained at the checkpoint.

During the investigation, it emerged that they are natives of Urmia (Iran) and had acquired the fake documents.

The materials of the criminal case on this fact were sent to the Khazar District Court.

By the court's verdict, A. Popescu was sentenced to 1 year and 7 months of imprisonment, and E. Popescu to 1 year and 2 months.