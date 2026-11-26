The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude on the world market rose by $4.21, or 4.37%, to $100.34 per barrel.

As a source on the oil market told Report, at the close of trading the price of January futures for Brent crude was $94.96.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $4.18, or 4.57%, to $95.61 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

Recall that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.