Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "historic figure" and noted how well prepared he is for negotiations.

According to Kushner, the Russian leader follows the course of the conversations closely and takes many notes.

He spoke about this on the podcast of Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of the media company Axel Springer.

"People may like what he has done, they may not like what he has done, but he is definitely a grandmaster of politics. He is a historic figure... He is very thoughtful," Kushner said.

Jared Kushner and the U.S. president's special envoy Steve Witkoff are acting as mediators in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The most recent trilateral meeting with their participation took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. After it, the negotiators held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Kushner, the parties managed to achieve "meaningful progress" in understanding each other's positions.