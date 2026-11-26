Armenia's Ministry of Economy intends to appeal to the Eurasian Court over restrictions on exports from Armenia to Russia.

Minister Gevorg Papoyan stated this today during a briefing following a meeting of the Armenian government, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"On my instructions, we have chosen a different strategy regarding this issue: most likely, we will appeal to the Eurasian Court to obtain an opinion, rather than to file a complaint," he noted, adding that documents are currently being prepared.

The Minister of Economy reported that the discussion of the issue of Russian restrictions has been postponed to December 1. In the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), 6 out of 10 participants favor lifting the restrictions imposed on Armenia, but this is not enough — one more vote is required. In this regard, a decision was made to apply to the court for an advisory opinion.

Earlier it became known that the Armenian government allocated 4.47 billion drams ($12.4 million) to the Ministry of Economy for the implementation of programs to support agricultural exports in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Since May, Rosselkhoznadzor has been gradually introducing restrictions on supplies of products from Armenia. Initially, the inspections affected a number of fish processing enterprises and flower supplies, then vegetables, greens, and strawberries. From June 2, the restrictions extended to stone fruit crops and grapes, and from June 12 — to practically all plant products of Armenian origin, with the exception of canned goods.

The Russian agency explains the introduction of the restrictions by the violations identified and the need to ensure phytosanitary safety. At the same time, Russia remains the main sales market for Armenian agricultural products: it accounts for more than 90% of exports.